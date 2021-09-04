$338.18 Million in Sales Expected for Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) will report $338.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Verso’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $333.35 million to $343.00 million. Verso reported sales of $306.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Verso will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Verso.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE VRS opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average is $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $633.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.06. Verso has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Verso’s payout ratio is currently -10.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRS. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verso in the 1st quarter valued at $6,409,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verso by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,732,000 after purchasing an additional 181,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Verso by 571.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 167,541 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Verso by 563.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 108,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Verso by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 551,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 99,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

