$355.99 Million in Sales Expected for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) to post sales of $355.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $354.50 million to $357.80 million. Infinera posted sales of $340.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Infinera.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INFN. Wolfe Research raised Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

In other Infinera news, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $229,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,144.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,300 shares of company stock worth $267,974. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 2,325.6% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the second quarter worth $102,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Infinera in the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.84. 1,736,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,083. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.59. Infinera has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinera (INFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.