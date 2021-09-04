$358.67 Million in Sales Expected for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to announce sales of $358.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Premier’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $392.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $340.00 million. Premier posted sales of $346.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

NASDAQ:PINC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.93. 296,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,923. Premier has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $38.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

In related news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $106,077.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Premier during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 650.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 85.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 66.1% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

