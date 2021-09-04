$41.29 Million in Sales Expected for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to report $41.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.61 million and the highest is $42.31 million. City Office REIT reported sales of $41.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year sales of $161.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $157.59 million to $163.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $164.44 million, with estimates ranging from $162.19 million to $166.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover City Office REIT.

CIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

CIO traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.31. 560,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,371. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average is $11.93. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $16.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIO. FMR LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the first quarter worth about $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 35.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 89.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

