$41.29 Million in Sales Expected for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) will announce sales of $41.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.61 million to $42.31 million. City Office REIT reported sales of $41.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year sales of $161.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $157.59 million to $163.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $164.44 million, with estimates ranging from $162.19 million to $166.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover City Office REIT.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

NYSE:CIO traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $16.31. The stock had a trading volume of 560,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $710.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.63. City Office REIT has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $16.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In related news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

