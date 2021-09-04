$42.25 Million in Sales Expected for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) to post sales of $42.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.00 million and the lowest is $31.00 million. Blueprint Medicines reported sales of $745.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year sales of $142.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $110.70 million to $159.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $288.68 million, with estimates ranging from $171.39 million to $440.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.71.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $2,317,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $90,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,507.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,350 shares of company stock worth $2,531,346 over the last 90 days. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.81. The stock had a trading volume of 413,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,710. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.68. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $66.20 and a 1 year high of $125.61.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

