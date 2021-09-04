$441.31 Million in Sales Expected for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) will post sales of $441.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $454.51 million and the lowest is $428.10 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse posted sales of $254.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Chefs’ Warehouse.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%.

CHEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Chefs’ Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

In related news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $64,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,782.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHEF traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.04. 281,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 2.46. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.85.

The Chefs' Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

