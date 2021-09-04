44,950 Shares in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Bought by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Kirkland’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the first quarter worth about $20,555,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 204.4% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 791,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,241,000 after acquiring an additional 531,500 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the first quarter worth about $8,836,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the first quarter worth about $6,543,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 275.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 275,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 202,434 shares during the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirkland’s stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $333.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.49.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 40.97%.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Kirkland’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, Director Miles Kirkland sold 19,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $446,755.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,591.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s Profile

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

