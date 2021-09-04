4,508 Shares in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,796,000 after purchasing an additional 413,090 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,138,000 after purchasing an additional 197,020 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,799,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,510,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,036,000 after purchasing an additional 138,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,697,000 after purchasing an additional 130,914 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $106.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.34. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.52 and a 1-year high of $125.21.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $149,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $442,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,437 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,474. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

