$49.71 Million in Sales Expected for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will report sales of $49.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.97 million and the highest is $52.17 million. Insmed posted sales of $43.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year sales of $191.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $173.91 million to $205.67 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $323.84 million, with estimates ranging from $282.56 million to $351.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.18). Insmed had a negative net margin of 219.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.70%. The business had revenue of $45.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.51. 601,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average is $30.21. Insmed has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 134,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Insmed during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 21.9% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 673.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 762,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,957,000 after acquiring an additional 663,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

