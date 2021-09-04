5,696 Shares in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,696 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 819.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,471,000 after purchasing an additional 960,440 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,813,000 after purchasing an additional 893,067 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 838,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,156,000 after buying an additional 564,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $635,776,000 after buying an additional 449,754 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,541,549,000 after purchasing an additional 314,572 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Five9 alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.65.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $170.19 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.98 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.74.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total value of $104,406.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,557,517.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total transaction of $1,150,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,446,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,501 shares of company stock worth $10,080,928. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.