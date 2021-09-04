$64.16 Million in Sales Expected for Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will report $64.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ZIX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $64.10 million and the highest is $64.22 million. ZIX reported sales of $54.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIX will report full-year sales of $253.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $253.60 million to $253.61 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $286.57 million, with estimates ranging from $283.44 million to $289.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 70.86%. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of ZIX in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZIX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

NASDAQ:ZIXI remained flat at $$7.74 on Monday. 254,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,443. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. ZIX has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.53 million, a P/E ratio of -22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ZIX by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ZIX by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in ZIX by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in ZIX by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ZIX by 284.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

