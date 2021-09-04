$650.11 Million in Sales Expected for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) will report $650.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $651.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $648.80 million. BrightView reported sales of $608.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $673.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.79 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

BV has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE:BV traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.16. 98,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,533. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.62 and a beta of 1.45. BrightView has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $19.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.61.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in BrightView by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BrightView by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in BrightView by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BrightView by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 186,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in BrightView by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 144,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

