73,141 Shares in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 73,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 62,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Terry Considine acquired 76,015 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $502,459.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

