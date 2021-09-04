$808.95 Million in Sales Expected for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) will post $808.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ScanSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $802.20 million to $815.70 million. ScanSource posted sales of $782.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ScanSource.

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $852.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.75 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on SCSC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Northcoast Research raised ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

ScanSource stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $37.56. 142,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $957.74 million, a P/E ratio of 93.90 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.61. ScanSource has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $37.66.

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 2,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $100,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $273,317.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,909,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,176,000 after purchasing an additional 241,295 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ScanSource (SCSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.