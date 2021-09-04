831 Shares in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 831 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 60.3% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 195.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.80.

TFX stock opened at $398.43 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $312.33 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 12.75%.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,027 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,965 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

