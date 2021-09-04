8,592 Shares in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Landstar System by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Landstar System by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Landstar System by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landstar System alerts:

LSTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $169.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.76. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.92 and a 1-year high of $182.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. Landstar System’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.88%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.