860 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Acquired by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,873,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

LHX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.77.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total transaction of $14,165,867.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,271,647.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 321,169 shares of company stock worth $71,385,966 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX opened at $231.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $235.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.