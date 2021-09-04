914 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Acquired by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.36. 1,622,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,756,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.85 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.11 and a 200-day moving average of $222.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

