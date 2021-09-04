AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Barrett Asset Management LLC

Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.4% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $30,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Camden National Bank raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 96.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 3.0% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 138,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,941,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $111.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $197.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. Argus upped their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.47.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

