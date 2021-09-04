ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Short Interest Up 13.8% in August

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 141,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the July 29th total of 123,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

ABC-Mart,Inc. stock opened at $57.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day moving average is $58.22. ABC-Mart,Inc. has a one year low of $57.75 and a one year high of $61.85.

Get ABC-MartInc. alerts:

About ABC-Mart,Inc.

ABC-Mart,Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of shoes, clothing, and general merchandise products for men, women, and kids in Japan. The company develops and manufactures shoes; and licenses various brands. It is also involved in the sale of owned and purchased products through ABC-MART stores.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for ABC-MartInc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABC-MartInc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.