Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,059 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $261.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.88 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $257.58 and its 200 day moving average is $270.99.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FLT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

