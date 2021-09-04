Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $600,000 Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 89.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,033 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,198,056.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.94.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $272.35 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.82 and a 52 week high of $277.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.34.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.