Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $808,000 Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,559 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 123,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,490,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $12,069,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 416,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 50,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $2,690,020.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 200,106 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,563. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STLD opened at $66.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.70. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.31 and a 1-year high of $74.37. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STLD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.18.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

