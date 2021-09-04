Achmea Investment Management B.V. Reduces Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 79.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,986 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,476 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter valued at $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 54.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,901 shares of company stock valued at $23,612,619. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.75.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $368.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.54. The company has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.79 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

