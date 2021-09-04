Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) CEO Adrian Rawcliffe Sells 2,782 Shares

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 2,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $14,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Adrian Rawcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Adrian Rawcliffe sold 2,794 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $12,209.78.

NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $4.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.74. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $10.93.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 2,391.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 76.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 355,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 34.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 310.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

