Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock Holdings Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,432,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,406,000 after acquiring an additional 87,210 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 36.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 507,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,035,000 after acquiring an additional 134,189 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,498,000 after acquiring an additional 17,092 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 364,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 423.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 299,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after purchasing an additional 242,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

ADUS stock opened at $90.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.69. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12 month low of $80.32 and a 12 month high of $129.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.42.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.79 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $95,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

