Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.47

Adler Group S.A. (ETR:ADJ)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €21.47 ($25.26) and traded as low as €20.96 ($24.66). Adler Group shares last traded at €21.18 ($24.92), with a volume of 226,977 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is €21.47 and its 200-day moving average is €23.35.

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

