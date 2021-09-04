Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,337 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Adobe by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 70,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,554,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 876 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $666.59. 1,608,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,222,152. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $622.69 and its 200-day moving average is $537.66. The stock has a market cap of $317.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.85.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.