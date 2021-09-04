Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 24.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,345 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 117.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at about $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYD opened at $25.38 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.26.

