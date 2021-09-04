Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) by 9,466.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,752 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 6.52% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDIV. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,088,000. Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,603,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.70. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $35.11.

