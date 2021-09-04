Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 299,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 53,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 645,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,415,000 after purchasing an additional 23,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $736,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $43.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average is $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $43.33.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 76.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.