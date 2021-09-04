Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Gladstone Investment worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 620,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 92,362 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 268,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 18,995 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 15,248 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 41,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 135,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. 12.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gladstone Investment stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.75. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $15.26. The company has a market capitalization of $493.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.52.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 140.05% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 121.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

