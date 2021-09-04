Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) will report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.09). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEVA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. New Street Research started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 2,305.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 64,699 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 12,204 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $809,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 25,369,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,101,000. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AEVA opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. Aeva Technologies has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $21.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.49.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Earnings History and Estimates for Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

