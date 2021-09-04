Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY)’s stock price rose 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.78 and last traded at $26.78. Approximately 937 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 757,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

AGFY has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Agrify from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agrify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Agrify from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Agrify from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $485.37 million and a P/E ratio of -7.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.56.

In other news, CEO Raymond Nobu Chang sold 42,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $1,309,277.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Agrify by 171.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in Agrify by 22.7% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 168,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 31,115 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Agrify in the second quarter worth approximately $494,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agrify in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Agrify in the second quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. Institutional investors own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

Agrify Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGFY)

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

