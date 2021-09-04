Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) PT Set at €1.98 by Credit Suisse Group

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) has been assigned a €1.98 ($2.33) target price by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 49.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AF. Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group set a €4.35 ($5.12) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($4.24) target price on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.50 ($1.76) target price on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €3.60 ($4.24) price target on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €3.28 ($3.85).

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

AF stock opened at €3.93 ($4.62) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of €4.59. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 52-week high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.