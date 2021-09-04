AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Stock Price Up 2.1%

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF)’s stock price rose 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.68 and last traded at $33.63. Approximately 904 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.95.

ABSSF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on AirBoss of America from C$50.00 to C$53.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on AirBoss of America from C$49.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on AirBoss of America from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.06.

AirBoss of America Corp. engages in the provision of compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. It operates through the following segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, AirBoss Defense Group, and Unallocated Corporate Costs.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.