Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,930 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AKAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

AKAM opened at $113.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.09 and its 200-day moving average is $110.04. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $852.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. Equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $1,893,118.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,989.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,348 shares of company stock worth $5,468,022 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet.

