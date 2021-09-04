Alan Higginson Sells 1,000 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.28, for a total transaction of $202,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $203.61 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.64.
F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $651.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 17.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,535,000 after acquiring an additional 10,886 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 368.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,748 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 7,667 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 22.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 88,371 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $16,494,000 after buying an additional 16,368 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 9.2% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 445,707 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $83,197,000 after buying an additional 37,668 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About F5 Networks
F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.
