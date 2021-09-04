Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the July 29th total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 743,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $94.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.80. Alliance Data Systems has a one year low of $39.77 and a one year high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.27%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

