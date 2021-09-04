Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $121.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

ADS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $94.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.24 and its 200-day moving average is $105.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. Alliance Data Systems has a 12-month low of $39.77 and a 12-month high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 16.56%. Analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 17.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 72,184.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,520,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,757 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,953 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $92,574,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $75,365,000. Finally, Arctis Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,244,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,513,000 after purchasing an additional 547,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

