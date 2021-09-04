Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2,194.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alan B. Miller purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $257,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UHT opened at $57.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12 month low of $52.25 and a 12 month high of $75.61.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

