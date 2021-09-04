Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 2.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 7.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 6.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAH opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.90.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.07. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 34.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 12.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

