Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Allied Healthcare Products stock opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.63. Allied Healthcare Products has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHPI. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Allied Healthcare Products by 259.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 32,047 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes a variety of respiratory products used in the health care industry to hospitals, hospital equipment dealers, hospital construction contractors, home health care dealers, and emergency medical product dealers. Its products include respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

