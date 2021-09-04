Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Trading 7.1% Higher

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) traded up 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.48 and last traded at $16.46. 9,341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,599,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altimmune has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $652.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.36.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 1,093.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Altimmune in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Altimmune by 2,032.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Altimmune in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in Altimmune in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

