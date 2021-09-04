Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Roth Capital

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price increased by analysts at Roth Capital from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMBA. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.15.

AMBA opened at $137.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -87.39 and a beta of 1.37. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $46.99 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.20.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $146,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $146,508.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,796.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,244 shares of company stock worth $2,425,614. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Ambarella by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 8.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 60.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

