Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price objective upped by Craig Hallum from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a sell rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.15.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $137.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -87.39 and a beta of 1.37. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $46.99 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.20.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $146,508.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,796.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,244 shares of company stock worth $2,425,614. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 229.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 142,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after purchasing an additional 99,063 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 372,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,405,000 after acquiring an additional 207,319 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 916.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 13,753 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.