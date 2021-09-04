Amcor plc (ASX:AMC) Declares Final Dividend of $0.16

Amcor plc (ASX:AMC) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1593 per share on Monday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.02.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

