Amcor plc (ASX:AMC) Declares Final Dividend of $0.16

Amcor plc (ASX:AMC) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1593 per share on Monday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 6th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.02.
About Amcor
See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.