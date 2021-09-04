American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 71.7% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 98,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 41,304 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 17.8% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth about $899,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth about $1,372,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 5.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,434,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,151.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

NYSE:ACC opened at $51.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 742.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.96. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.85 and a 1-year high of $52.09.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

