American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,248,677 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,225 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Enviva Partners were worth $65,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Enviva Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,352 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Enviva Partners by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Enviva Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its stake in Enviva Partners by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 12,598 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enviva Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

In other news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. acquired 32,967 shares of Enviva Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,813.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Whitlock acquired 10,000 shares of Enviva Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.93 per share, for a total transaction of $489,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,014.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVA. Barclays raised their price target on Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enviva Partners in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

EVA opened at $53.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Enviva Partners, LP has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $56.69.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $285.04 million for the quarter. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. On average, analysts expect that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 776.19%.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.